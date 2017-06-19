Sports Listen

Indiana Christian school at center of LGBT voucher debate

By BRIAN SLODYSKO and MARIA DANILOVA June 19, 2017 3:41 am < a min read
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A private Christian school is becoming the focal point of debate over whether schools that participate in taxpayer-funded voucher programs can discriminate against LGBT children or students with disabilities.

The issue carries added relevance as the Trump administration seeks to expand school choice.

Officials at the Lighthouse Christian Academy in Bloomington, Indiana, say they’ve never turned anyone away based on sexual orientation. But at a congressional hearing, Senate Democrats cited Lighthouse as an example of a school that discriminates against LGBT students.

A school brochure says the Bible does not allow homosexual, bisexual or “any form of sexual immorality.”

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says discrimination is wrong, but that it’s not up to her department to intervene.

