Iran arrests 7 suspects for supporting Tehran attacks

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV is reporting that the country’s authorities have arrested seven suspects for supporting the Islamic State-claimed dual attacks that killed 17 people in Tehran.

State TV’s website iribnews.com quotes Ahmad Fazelian, chief justice of Alborz province, west of Tehran, as saying: “These agents who were supporters of the two terrorist groups, and had full coordination with them, were arrested and they were delivered to Tehran’s judicial and security authorities.”

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for dual attacks Wednesday on Iran’s parliament and the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

On Thursday, Iranian authorities said the assailants were Iranian nationals and they have arrested six suspects, including one woman, since the attacks.

Advertisement

More than 40 people were wounded in the attack.