Iran supreme leader: Attacks fuel hatred toward US, Saudis

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s Supreme Leader said Friday that the Islamic State-claimed dual attacks that killed 17 people in Tehran this week will add to the hatred that Iranians harbor toward the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.

In a condolence message ahead of a funeral for the victims, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the attack: “will not damage the Iranian nation’s determination and the obvious result is nothing except an increase in hate for the governments of the United States and their stooges in the region like Saudi (Arabia).”

On Thursday, Iran’s Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavai, said the country was investigating whether Saudi Arabia had a role Wednesday’s attacks. He said it was too soon to say if Saudi Arabia was responsible.

The Intelligence Ministry also confirmed that five of the men involved in the attacks had previously fought for the Islamic State group. It said the men had left Iran to fight for the extremist group in Mosul, Iraq, as well as Raqqa, Syria — the group’s de facto capital.

It identified the men only by their first names, saying they didn’t want to release their last names due to security and privacy concerns for their families. The ministry also published pictures of their corpses.

Reportedly, two guards, 10 staffers and five others were killed during the attacks that simultaneously targeted the country’s parliament and shrine of late founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

The attacks injured more than 40 people.