Israeli court: Journalist to pay Netanyahu damages for libel

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 2:30 am < a min read
JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli court has ordered a journalist to pay more than $25,000 in damages to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara for libeling them.

The magistrate court in Tel Aviv ruled Sunday that Igal Sarna libeled the couple for writing a Facebook post that claimed the prime minister’s wife kicked the Israeli leader out of their car during a fight. Sarna writes for Yediot Ahronot, a major Israeli newspaper that is often critical of Netanyahu.

The Netanyahus appeared in court in March to testify against Sarna. The journalist claimed to have sources to back up his claims. But the court ruled the publication was aimed specifically at harming the Netanyahus and damaging their reputations.

Netanyahu and his wife said of the verdict that justice has been done.

