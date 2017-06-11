Sports Listen

Trending:

When will next BRAC happen?Trump's Secret Service budgetNew House Oversight chairman
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Italy: Mayoral races test…

Italy: Mayoral races test populists’ support

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 5:45 am < a min read
Share

ROME (AP) — Italy’s populist 5-Star Movement is looking to expand power in mayoral elections in some 1,000 towns and small cities across the country.

The anti-euro party hopes to build momentum with Sunday’s vote, which comes ahead of national elections that must be called in less than a year.

Sunday’s balloting will also test whether the Democratic Party, led by former Premier Matteo Renzi, can rebound locally after suffering stinging losses to the 5-Stars in Rome and Turin mayoral races a year ago.

Genoa and Palermo are the largest cities up for grabs Sunday.

Advertisement

The Democrats, senior partner in Premier Paolo Gentiloni’s center-left coalition, are Parliament’s largest party. The opposition 5-Stars are the second largest force in the legislature and aim to gain their first premiership in elections due by 2018.

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Italy: Mayoral races test…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

ARS engineers service wind turbine

Today in History

1959: US launches first nuclear-powered submarine

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9675 -0.0016 2.80%
L 2020 25.6984 -0.0053 4.59%
L 2030 28.7511 -0.0098 6.52%
L 2040 31.0182 -0.0124 7.46%
L 2050 17.8170 -0.0079 8.30%
G Fund 15.3439 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9049 -0.0041 2.57%
C Fund 33.8403 -0.0280 8.67%
S Fund 43.9944 0.0352 4.96%
I Fund 28.1883 -0.0220 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.