Sports Listen

Trending:

Pentagon addressing climate changeHow the political climate affects fedsNew VA workforce bill
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Japan to review if…

Japan to review if documents linked to Abe scandal are real

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 4:08 am < a min read
Share

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s education minister says he will launch a new investigation into a scandal involving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, focusing on whether the documents implicating him in pressuring bureaucrats for preferential treatment are authentic.

The Kake Educational Institution is run by an Abe friend and was seeking approval for a veterinary school. The documents in question are communications among government ministries and some allegedly indicate Abe’s office pressured the ministries for approval.

Abe and other top officials have repeatedly denied the allegation and have questioned the authenticity of the documents.

The scandal is the second alleging that Abe or people close to him sought to influence openings of new schools.

Advertisement

Friday’s reversal from the education minister is seen as a result of growing public outrage.

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Japan to review if…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Harvesting turnips from the Capitol War Garden

Today in History

1949: FBI identifies communists in Hollywood

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9691 -0.0004 2.80%
L 2020 25.7037 -0.0007 4.59%
L 2030 28.7609 -0.0002 6.52%
L 2040 31.0306 0.0013 7.46%
L 2050 17.8249 0.0021 8.30%
G Fund 15.3430 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9090 -0.0143 2.57%
C Fund 33.8683 0.0100 8.67%
S Fund 43.9592 0.3501 4.96%
I Fund 28.2103 -0.1299 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.