Judge criticized by Trump tells grads of ‘American dream’

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 12:11 pm < a min read
HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — The San Diego federal judge whose performance was questioned by then-presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke about the “American dream” to his Indiana high school alma mater’s graduating class.

Trump said last year that U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel had an “absolute conflict” in handling a Trump University case because he was “of Mexican heritage.” The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports (http://bit.ly/2spNugR ) that Friday night Curiel told graduates of Bishop Noll Institute in northwest Indiana that America is a “great mosaic, made up of people from all over the world aiming for the American dream.”

Curiel grew up in East Chicago, Indiana, outside of Chicago. His parents were from a small Mexican town near Puerto Vallarta. He graduated from Bishop Noll in 1971.

Curiel also told students “to act,” not complain when faced with discrimination.

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com

