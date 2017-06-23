Judge denies bid to toss suit over school’s rape response

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a bid to dismiss a lawsuit accusing Old Dominion University of mishandling the response to a woman’s reported sexual assault.

Local news media outlets report that U.S. District Judge Henry Morgan Jr. on Thursday denied Old Dominion’s request to toss the lawsuit. The Virginian-Pilots reports that the judge left open the possibility that he could change his mind later.

The woman who reported being raped in her dorm room says campus police prevented her from getting a medical exam to preserve evidence until after she was interrogated for almost eight hours.

The university argued that the case should be dismissed because the lawsuit was not filed in a timely manner, among other things.

A jury trial is scheduled for February.