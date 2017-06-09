Judge dismisses Republican’s request to depose rival

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (AP) — A judge has rejected a Virginia Republican candidate for lieutenant governor’s request to have a rival deposed in a bitter fight over an anonymous email alleging an adulterous relationship.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2sM9nXK) retired Judge Charles E. Poston of Norfolk dismissed state Sen. Bryce Reeves’ request to depose state Sen. Jill Vogel and her husband.

Reeves has previously said there is strong evidence the Vogels, or someone at their direction, sent an email to Republicans alleging Reeves was having an affair with a campaign staffer.

Vogel has denied any connection to the email and said in court filings that Reeves is trying to abuse the legal process.

The lieutenant governor is a largely ceremonial position often used as a springboard to run for governor.

The Republican primary is Tuesday.