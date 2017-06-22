Sports Listen

Trending:

Are you getting a buyout from EPA?Bigger DoD pay raise in the works?Shulkin: Bold change at VA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Ferguson making progress, Justice…

Ferguson making progress, Justice Department attorneys say

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 6:55 pm < a min read
Share

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Attorneys for the U.S. Department of Justice say Ferguson, Missouri, is making progress in the effort to end racial bias in police and court practices, but more transparency is needed.

U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry on Thursday heard an update on a consent agreement reached in 2016. The St. Louis suburb has been under scrutiny since the 2014 death of Michael Brown, an unarmed, black 18-year-old fatally shot by white officer Darren Wilson.

Wilson was cleared of wrongdoing and resigned, but the shooting prompted a Justice Department investigation.

Justice Department attorney Amy Senier gave Ferguson high marks for developing policies on issues such as officer recruitment and use of force. She says transparency is hurt by a city website not kept up to date on court issues and other matters.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Ferguson making progress, Justice…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

James Webb Telescope gets a new home

Today in History

1944: FDR signs G.I. bill

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9769 -0.0047 2.80%
L 2020 25.6997 -0.0140 4.59%
L 2030 28.7360 -0.0262 6.52%
L 2040 30.9918 -0.0340 7.46%
L 2050 17.7953 -0.0226 8.30%
G Fund 15.3553 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9723 -0.0003 2.57%
C Fund 33.9175 -0.0172 8.67%
S Fund 43.6324 -0.1179 4.96%
I Fund 28.0433 -0.0748 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.