Sports Listen

Trending:

Are you getting a buyout from EPA?Bigger DoD pay raise in the works?Shulkin: Bold change at VA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Judge: Panhandling protected by…

Judge: Panhandling protected by the First Amendment

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY June 21, 2017 3:07 pm < a min read
Share

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal judge says panhandling is protected by the First Amendment right to free speech, and a New Orleans suburb’s ordinance requiring a panhandling license “offends the United States Constitution.”

The ACLU of Louisiana’s executive director, Marjorie Esman, says District Judge Lance Africk’s opinion affirms that the Constitution protects even unpopular speech. She says in a news release that Slidell “may not ban messages it doesn’t like or punish people for asking for help.”

The ACLU sued for three men, saying they all panhandled in Slidell, usually at high-traffic intersections.

The city had agreed not to enforce the ordinance while it was being challenged.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Africk ruled Monday without trial.

Lawrence Abbott, who represented Slidell, did not immediately respond to a call and email asking for comment about Africk’s 32-page opinion.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Judge: Panhandling protected by…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis receives Excellence in Public Service award

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution ratified

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 -0.0246 2.80%
L 2020 25.7137 -0.0705 4.59%
L 2030 28.7622 -0.1281 6.52%
L 2040 31.0258 -0.1640 7.46%
L 2050 17.8179 -0.1084 8.30%
G Fund 15.3544 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9726 0.0376 2.57%
C Fund 33.9347 -0.2275 8.67%
S Fund 43.7503 -0.4261 4.96%
I Fund 28.1181 -0.2080 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.