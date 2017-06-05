Sports Listen

Trending:

What's DoD buying under Mattis?IRS website getting new look10 fed-focused bills you missed
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Judge says part of…

Judge says part of lawsuit in Flint water crisis can proceed

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 6:43 pm < a min read
Share

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A judge has refused to dismiss portions of a sweeping lawsuit against state and local officials in the Flint water crisis.

Residents who drank lead-tainted water can continue to press ahead with their claim that their right to “bodily integrity” was spoiled by the disastrous decision to distribute water that wasn’t treated to reduce corrosion.

Federal Judge Judith Levy in Ann Arbor says residents so far have sufficiently argued that the conduct of government officials “was so egregious as to shock the conscience” — a key legal standard. The judge dismissed other parts of the lawsuit Monday.

The lawsuit is one of many in the Flint water mess. For 18 months, the city used the Flint River, but the corrosive water caused lead to leach from old pipes.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Judge says part of…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

South Carolina National Guard Air and Ground Expo

Today in History

1933: Congress takes the US off the gold standard

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.