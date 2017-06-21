Sports Listen

Jurors to deliberate for third day in police murder retrial

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 12:04 am < a min read
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jurors will resume deliberations Wednesday morning in the murder retrial of a white University of Cincinnati police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist.

They have deliberated for nearly 11 hours since getting the case Monday afternoon. Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz (giz) told them to “hang in there” before sequestering them for a second night Tuesday.

Ray Tensing’s first trial ended in a hung jury after some 25 hours of deliberations on the murder and voluntary manslaughter charges.

Tensing says he feared for his life when Sam DuBose tried to drive away from the 2015 traffic stop over a missing front license plate. Prosecutors say Tensing had no reason to shoot him.

