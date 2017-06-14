Sports Listen

Jurors to see video of fatal Milwaukee police shooting

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 2:02 pm < a min read
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jurors in the trial of a Milwaukee police officer charged with killing a black man fleeing a traffic stop are expected to see footage of the shooting from an officer’s body camera.

An officer who witnessed Dominique Heaggan-Brown shooting 23-year-old Sylville Smith after a foot chase is expected to testify Wednesday afternoon.

The Aug. 13 shooting sparked riots in a predominantly black neighborhood where it occurred.

Heaggan-Brown, who’s no longer on the force, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide. Prosecutors say Smith was unarmed on the ground when Heaggan-Brown shot him in the chest. Heaggan-Brown, who is also black, says he thought Smith may have been reaching for a firearm.

Smith had a gun when he ran. Prosecutors say video footage shows he’d tossed it before the shooting.

