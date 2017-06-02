Sports Listen

Jury selection to resume in Ohio police shooting retrial

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 12:07 am < a min read
CINCINNATI (AP) — Efforts to seat a jury for an Ohio police shooting retrial are set to resume after the judge said many potential jurors are “seriously concerned” about their safety if their names become known.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz (giz) on Thursday commented on responses to juror questionnaires in the racially charged murder retrial of Ray Tensing, a white former University of Cincinnati police officer.

Tensing has said he feared for his life when Sam DuBose, an unarmed black man, tried to drive away from a 2015 traffic stop.

Ghiz had paused jury selection on Tuesday amid an ongoing legal battle with news organizations including The Associated Press over coverage restrictions. Ghiz is determined to keep the case in Cincinnati and has assured potential jurors she’s trying to protect their privacy.

