Sports Listen

Trending:

WH official violates Hatch ActWhich CIO is leaving gov't?Trump budget targets COLAs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Justices strike down citizenship…

Justices strike down citizenship law over gender differences

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 10:22 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has struck down an unusual law that treats fathers and mothers differently when it comes to conferring citizenship on children born outside the U.S.

The ruling on Monday affects a law that applies to children born abroad to one parent who is an American and one who isn’t. The law makes it tougher for children of unwed American fathers to gain citizenship themselves.

The case involves Luis Ramon Morales-Santana, a New York resident born in the Dominican Republic to an unwed U.S. citizen father and a Dominican mother. He challenged the law and asserted he is a U.S. citizen after authorities sought to deport him following convictions for robbery and attempted murder.

A federal appeals court struck down the law and the Obama administration appealed.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Justices strike down citizenship…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Vegetable educators offer tips a Mall tent event

Today in History

1987: Reagan challenges Gorbachev to 'tear down' Berlin Wall

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9675 -0.0016 2.80%
L 2020 25.6984 -0.0053 4.59%
L 2030 28.7511 -0.0098 6.52%
L 2040 31.0182 -0.0124 7.46%
L 2050 17.8170 -0.0079 8.30%
G Fund 15.3439 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9049 -0.0041 2.57%
C Fund 33.8403 -0.0280 8.67%
S Fund 43.9944 0.0352 4.96%
I Fund 28.1883 -0.0220 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.