Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Kansas tax hike hailed…

Kansas tax hike hailed as fix doesn’t quite balance budget

By JOHN HANNA June 18, 2017 11:42 am < a min read
Share

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The big income tax increase Kansas legislators enacted over Gov. Sam Brownback’s veto won’t balance the budget by itself, despite immediately boosting the state’s credit outlook.

Even though the reversal of most of Brownback’s income tax cuts will inject $1.2 billion in new revenue through June 2019, lawmakers will have to continue relying on some of the same fiscal patches they’ve employed in recent years to keep the books balanced as state law requires.

It’s partly because legislators also approved an increase in spending on public schools to meet a state Supreme Court mandate.

However, the problems were deep enough that the GOP-controlled Legislature couldn’t raise taxes — or cut spending — enough to fix all of them at once and still get the supermajorities needed to override Brownback’s veto.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Kansas tax hike hailed…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9774 0.0108 2.80%
L 2020 25.7102 0.0265 4.59%
L 2030 28.7615 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0272 0.0562 7.46%
L 2050 17.8203 0.0362 8.30%
G Fund 15.3506 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9540 0.0091 2.57%
C Fund 33.8795 0.0096 8.67%
S Fund 43.8317 -0.0604 4.96%
I Fund 28.1918 0.2345 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.