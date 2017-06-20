Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Kenya's president says 10…

Kenya’s president says 10 dead after boat capsizes off coast

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017 1:23 pm < a min read
Share

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s president says 10 people have died after the boat they were traveling in capsized off the East African nation’s coast.

President Uhuru Kenyatta says in a message of condolence that the boat had been ferrying 22 people and building materials Tuesday from the Ndau Islands to Lamu. Kenyatta says the boat capsized in the Mkanda Channel due to high tides.

Fatal boat accidents off Kenya’s coast in the Indian Ocean are rare.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Kenya's president says 10…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Drill Team performs June 14 in Virginia

Today in History

1979: Solar-energy system installed at White House

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0062 0.0288 2.80%
L 2020 25.7842 0.0740 4.59%
L 2030 28.8903 0.1288 6.52%
L 2040 31.1898 0.1626 7.46%
L 2050 17.9263 0.1060 8.30%
G Fund 15.3534 0.0028 0.98%
F Fund 17.9350 -0.0190 2.57%
C Fund 34.1622 0.2827 8.67%
S Fund 44.1764 0.3447 4.96%
I Fund 28.3261 0.1343 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.