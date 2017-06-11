Sports Listen

Kosovo votes amid thorny issues of border, talks with Serbia

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 1:16 am < a min read
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo citizens have started to cast their ballots in an early general election for the new 120-seat parliament.

At stake are thorny issues of the border demarcation deal with Montenegro that brought down the previous government, the approval of another deal with Serbia giving more rights to the ethnic Serb minority and the continuation of fraught talks with Belgrade, which denies Kosovo’s existence as a state.

Among the contenders are a coalition of three major parties run by former rebel commanders, another one led by Prime Minister Isa Mustafa’s party and the Self-Determination Movement, the biggest opposition party to shun pre-election coalitions.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008. It is recognized by 114 countries, including the United States and most of the EU members.

