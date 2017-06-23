LA-area father arrested on suspicion of killing missing son

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says the father of a 5-year-old who has been missing for two months has been arrested on suspicion of his son’s murder.
The department said in a statement that 35-year-old Aramazd Andressian Sr. was arrested on Friday afternoon in Las Vegas and is being held there on $10 million bail.
The statement gave no details on what evidence led to Andressian’s arrest. A news conference is scheduled for Monday.
Investigators have been searching for 5-year-old Aramazd Andressian Jr. since his father was found passed out in a park in South Pasadena, California, on April 22. Sheriff’s officials say the father took prescription pills and was found in a car doused in gasoline.
The father was initially arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, but he was later released.