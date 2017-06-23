Sports Listen

Trending:

Are you getting a buyout from EPA?Bigger DoD pay raise in the works?Shulkin: Bold change at VA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » LA-area father arrested on…

LA-area father arrested on suspicion of killing missing son

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 7:52 pm < a min read
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says the father of a 5-year-old who has been missing for two months has been arrested on suspicion of his son’s murder.

The department said in a statement that 35-year-old Aramazd Andressian Sr. was arrested on Friday afternoon in Las Vegas and is being held there on $10 million bail.

The statement gave no details on what evidence led to Andressian’s arrest. A news conference is scheduled for Monday.

Investigators have been searching for 5-year-old Aramazd Andressian Jr. since his father was found passed out in a park in South Pasadena, California, on April 22. Sheriff’s officials say the father took prescription pills and was found in a car doused in gasoline.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

The father was initially arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, but he was later released.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » LA-area father arrested on…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates bees

Today in History

1972: Nixon signs Higher Education Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9909 0.0104 2.80%
L 2020 25.7337 0.0259 4.59%
L 2030 28.7948 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0672 0.0576 7.46%
L 2050 17.8451 0.0380 8.30%
G Fund 15.3572 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9862 0.0107 2.57%
C Fund 33.9550 0.0528 8.67%
S Fund 44.0473 0.2981 4.96%
I Fund 28.1425 0.0478 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.