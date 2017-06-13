Labor activists, Memphis agree to settle civil rights suit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Activists pushing for higher wages at fast-food restaurants have settled a lawsuit that claimed police in Memphis, Tennessee, threatened protesters with arrest and followed labor organizers home after meetings.

U.S. District Judge Sheryl Lipman on Monday approved the dismissal of a federal civil rights lawsuit filed in March by the Fight for $15 campaign’s Mid-South Organizing Committee against the city of Memphis, Mayor Jim Strickland and Police Director Michael Rallings.

A settlement letter says police will not engage in surveillance of plaintiff Antonio Cathey and two other activists without probable cause. The letter says police will not photograph license plates belonging to protesters at Fight for $15 rallies without cause.

The Fight for $15 campaign has been protesting in U.S. cities since 2012. It is seeking a $15-per-hour minimum wage.