Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Labor activists, Memphis agree…

Labor activists, Memphis agree to settle civil rights suit

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 12:09 pm < a min read
Share

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Activists pushing for higher wages at fast-food restaurants have settled a lawsuit that claimed police in Memphis, Tennessee, threatened protesters with arrest and followed labor organizers home after meetings.

U.S. District Judge Sheryl Lipman on Monday approved the dismissal of a federal civil rights lawsuit filed in March by the Fight for $15 campaign’s Mid-South Organizing Committee against the city of Memphis, Mayor Jim Strickland and Police Director Michael Rallings.

A settlement letter says police will not engage in surveillance of plaintiff Antonio Cathey and two other activists without probable cause. The letter says police will not photograph license plates belonging to protesters at Fight for $15 rallies without cause.

The Fight for $15 campaign has been protesting in U.S. cities since 2012. It is seeking a $15-per-hour minimum wage.

Free webinar: Register now to learn how the State Department, FCC, CIA, EPA and GSA are implementing their cloud strategies.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Labor activists, Memphis agree…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

The Haupt Garden: DC's best-kept secret

Today in History

1971: The Pentagon Papers, Vietnam & free speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9633 -0.0042 2.80%
L 2020 25.6835 -0.0149 4.59%
L 2030 28.7226 -0.0285 6.52%
L 2040 30.9815 -0.0367 7.46%
L 2050 17.7929 -0.0241 8.30%
G Fund 15.3468 0.0029 0.98%
F Fund 17.8934 -0.0115 2.57%
C Fund 33.8096 -0.0307 8.67%
S Fund 43.9619 -0.0325 4.96%
I Fund 28.0935 -0.0948 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.