Judge mulls Nevada bid for recreational pot sales July 1

By SCOTT SONNER June 20, 2017 3:01 am < a min read
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada judge says he expects to decide Tuesday whether the state can move forward with plans for medical marijuana dispensaries to begin selling pot for recreational use for the first time on July 1.

Lawyers for the liquor industry and the Nevada Department of Taxation argued at a daylong hearing Monday whether the state has the authority to issue marijuana distribution licenses necessary to launch the sales to anyone besides alcohol distributors.

Carson City District Judge James Wilson said he had hoped to issue a decision following the more than six hours of testimony but now plans to rule Tuesday.

It’s been legal for adults to possess up to an ounce of marijuana in Nevada and consume it in private residences since the beginning of this year, but currently only medical dispensaries can sell it and only to people with medical cards.

