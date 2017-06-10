Sports Listen

Trending:

When will next BRAC happen?Trump's Secret Service budgetNew House Oversight chairman
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Lavrov: Russia makes efforts…

Lavrov: Russia makes efforts to resolve Qatar dispute

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 6:30 am < a min read
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister has told his counterpart from Qatar that Moscow will make efforts to try to resolve the escalating crisis between Qatar and several Arab countries.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain this week cut ties to Qatar, accusing the country of tolerating or even encouraging support for extremist groups, including al-Qaida’s Syria branch.

Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov and Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met in Moscow Saturday.

Lavrov said in opening remarks that “We maintain contacts with the majority of the participants in ongoing processes. … Everything that Russia can do with consent, with the interest of the parties involved, we will try to undertake.”

Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Lavrov: Russia makes efforts…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

ARS engineers service wind turbine

Today in History

1959: US launches first nuclear-powered submarine

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9675 -0.0016 2.80%
L 2020 25.6984 -0.0053 4.59%
L 2030 28.7511 -0.0098 6.52%
L 2040 31.0182 -0.0124 7.46%
L 2050 17.8170 -0.0079 8.30%
G Fund 15.3439 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9049 -0.0041 2.57%
C Fund 33.8403 -0.0280 8.67%
S Fund 43.9944 0.0352 4.96%
I Fund 28.1883 -0.0220 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.