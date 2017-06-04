Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Law could allow guns…

Law could allow guns at Nashville bus hub used by schools

By JONATHAN MATTISE June 4, 2017 9:30 am < a min read
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville’s bus hub, where thousands of school children catch rides, may soon have to let people carry around loaded guns under a new law in Tennessee.

Barring some legal challenge, the law allows cities and counties to ban guns at most public facilities only if they use metal detectors and increase security.

Transit officials worry the broadly worded law could allow guns on buses. They say it’s logistically impossible to add metal detectors at stations and search bags on buses before the law takes effect on July 1. And they say airport-style security in a public transit system would cost millions and create commuter chaos.

Opponents fear more guns in urban transit systems will put children’s lives at risk, but supporters say the law enables people to protect themselves.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Law could allow guns…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates National Egg Day with day-old chics

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.