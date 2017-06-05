Sports Listen

Lawyer: Confusion leads to refugee charged with hitting kids

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 12:42 pm < a min read
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A lawyer for a refugee from the Congo accused of beating her two children with a broomstick says her experience in the justice system has been marked by miscommunication and a lack of information. But authorities say her actions went well beyond any form of physical discipline.

Police arrested 32-year-old Joyce Chance in Concord, New Hampshire, in April on multiple assault charges. They said school officials had contacted authorities regarding concerns about her children, both under 13. And the state Division of Children, Youth and Families investigated.

Chance and her family have been in Concord under a year. Her lawyer tells New Hampshire Public Radio (http://bit.ly/2qPP9Lo) that Chance doesn’t speak English and she fears that barrier has affected the investigation.

Chance has been released on bail, pending her trial.

