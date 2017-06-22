Sports Listen

Trending:

Are you getting a buyout from EPA?Bigger DoD pay raise in the works?Shulkin: Bold change at VA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Leftist rebels in Colombia:…

Leftist rebels in Colombia: Dutch journalists will be freed

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 10:41 am < a min read
Share

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Leftist rebels say they will free two Dutch journalists kidnapped while reporting in a restive region of northeastern Colombia.

The National Liberation Army announced the impending release in a Tweet Thursday. It says they are in good health.

Cameraman Eugenio Follender and reporter Derk Bolt were working for a Dutch show called “Spoorloos” (“Without a Trace”) when they disappeared Monday.

The show attempts to help people find long-lost blood relatives.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

ELN leaders have been negotiating a peace accord with the government since earlier this year.

The rebels did not immediately take responsibility for the disappearances, but said that in a region so deeply afflicted by Colombia’s armed conflict unfamiliar people are sometimes temporarily detained as a precautionary safety measure it called “natural for any insurgent force.”

Related Topics
Government News Media News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Leftist rebels in Colombia:…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Specialist Meghan Schiavo rappels off wall during training exercise

Today in History

1944: FDR signs G.I. bill

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9769 -0.0047 2.80%
L 2020 25.6997 -0.0140 4.59%
L 2030 28.7360 -0.0262 6.52%
L 2040 30.9918 -0.0340 7.46%
L 2050 17.7953 -0.0226 8.30%
G Fund 15.3553 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9723 -0.0003 2.57%
C Fund 33.9175 -0.0172 8.67%
S Fund 43.6324 -0.1179 4.96%
I Fund 28.0433 -0.0748 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.