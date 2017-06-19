Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Liberal groups focus on…

Liberal groups focus on Ivanka Trump

By CATHERINE LUCEY June 19, 2017 3:37 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Frustrated with President Donald Trump’s administration, liberal advocacy groups have been looking for an ally in his daughter. They haven’t had much luck.

In recent weeks, activists have been appealing to Ivanka Trump for help on climate change, international labor conditions and immigration.

But the first daughter, seen as an influential adviser to the president in her own right, largely has sought to stay out of the fray.

Still the efforts underscore the politically charged position she occupies as she seeks to advance a feel-good agenda while avoiding weighing in publicly on her father’s more controversial policies.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

The most high-profile campaign directed at the president’s daughter has come from New York-based China Labor Watch, which has been investigating working conditions at factories that have made Ivanka Trump products.

Related Topics
Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Liberal groups focus on…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9774 0.0108 2.80%
L 2020 25.7102 0.0265 4.59%
L 2030 28.7615 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0272 0.0562 7.46%
L 2050 17.8203 0.0362 8.30%
G Fund 15.3506 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9540 0.0091 2.57%
C Fund 33.8795 0.0096 8.67%
S Fund 43.8317 -0.0604 4.96%
I Fund 28.1918 0.2345 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.