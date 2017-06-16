Sports Listen

Macron holds a meetings with European leaders in Paris

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 5:14 am < a min read
PARIS (AP) — French president Emmanuel Macron is holding a series of meetings with European leaders in Paris, as Brexit negotiations are due to start next week.

Macron successively meets Friday with Dutch Prime minister Mark Rutte, Estonian Prime minister Juri Ratas and has a working lunch with Spanish head of government Mariano Rajoy.

The French presidency’s office says Macron will detail his agenda for Europe. Defense and security issues, migration and climate change are among France’s priorities for an EU summit scheduled next week.

Newly elected Macron campaigned on a strong pro-European stance.

He notably proposed the idea of a shared budget for the countries that use the euro currency to allow for joint investments, provide emergency financial help, and help the eurozone better react to a financial crisis.

