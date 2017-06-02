Sports Listen

Trending:

New diagnosis for VANavy revamps pay & promotions rubrikFormer WWE exec leads SBA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Maduro taps top aides…

Maduro taps top aides to lead Venezuela constitution rewrite

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 12:06 am < a min read
Share

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — President Nicolas Maduro called on his wife and other heavyweights in the ruling socialist party Thursday night to lead the government’s campaign to rewrite the constitution.

Maduro said first lady Cilia Flores as well as his foreign minister and other top aides will lead a slate of candidates competing for seats in a special assembly that is to rewrite the constitution.

Earlier, party leader Diosdado Cabello said he would resign his seat in congress to be eligible to run as well.

The opposition accuses Maduro of trying to avoid elections and complains that rules to select delegates to the constitutional assembly heavily favor the government.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

The move comes as anti-government protests enter their third month and international pressure builds on Maduro to cede power to the opposition.

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Maduro taps top aides…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Labor Secretary discusses apprenticeships at Milton Manufacturing

Today in History

1812: James Madison asks Congress to declare War on the United Kingdom

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9541 0.0280 2.80%
L 2020 25.6757 0.0752 4.59%
L 2030 28.7196 0.1339 6.52%
L 2040 30.9804 0.1712 7.46%
L 2050 17.7932 0.1130 8.30%
G Fund 15.3364 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.8818 -0.0149 2.57%
C Fund 33.8068 0.2581 8.67%
S Fund 43.7418 0.7113 4.96%
I Fund 28.1962 0.0750 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.