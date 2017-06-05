Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Pentagon's new focus: LethalityCausey: Longing for gridlock?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Maldives joins 4 other…

Maldives joins 4 other nations in cutting ties with Qatar

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 8:11 am < a min read
Share

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Maldives has announced it is severing diplomatic ties with Qatar over its alleged support for Islamist groups.

It joined Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in cutting diplomatic ties with Qatar on Monday and began withdrawing its diplomatic staff.

The foreign ministry said in a statement that Maldives has pursued a policy of promoting peace and stability in the Middle East, and the decision was made because of its firm opposition to activities that encourage terrorism and extremism.

Diplomatic relations between Maldives and Qatar began in 1984.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

Maldives, a predominantly Sunni Muslim nation with 341,000 people, also grapples with extremism. It reportedly has one of the highest per capital rates of people going to fight in foreign wars.

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Maldives joins 4 other…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft launches from the Kennedy Space Center

Today in History

1933: Congress takes the US off the gold standard

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.