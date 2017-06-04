Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Man charged with attempted…

Man charged with attempted murder in stabbing of councilman

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 2:02 pm < a min read
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man has been charged with attempted murder for stabbing a Philadelphia city councilman during an attempted robbery last week.

Twenty-four-year-old Shawn Yarbray was arraigned Sunday on the charge as well as aggravated assault, robbery, reckless endangering and a weapons count in the stabbing of Republican Councilman David Oh. His bail was set at $750,000.

The councilman said he was approached Wednesday night near his home by a man who demanded his car keys and then stabbed him. Officials said he was hospitalized overnight and returned to work Friday. Yarbray turned himself in to police Saturday.

Defense attorney Joseph Capone said his client denies the allegations “and we’ll see what the evidence shows.”

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

Oh, elected in 2011, is the first Asian-American elected to office in Philadelphia.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Man charged with attempted…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates National Egg Day with day-old chics

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.