Man fatally shot by law enforcement in West Virginia

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 6:17 pm < a min read
GERRARDSTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — An armed man has been fatally shot by law enforcement officers in West Virginia.

The Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2rHdmaL ) 62-year-old Larry Warren Kipps threatened suicide and fired a gun at officers, then was shot to death Monday night in Gerrardstown.

Berkeley County Sheriff Curtis Keller says officers responded at a trailer the man lived in after a couple also living on the property notified authorities that he fired a gun.

Keller says after attempting to communicate with the man, officers shot gas into the trailer, entered and found several loaded weapons, but the man wasn’t inside. He says while considering their options a deputy spotted the man approaching them and holding a gun. Keller says officers returned fire after the man ignored commands and shot at them.

Information from: The Journal, http://journal-news.net/

