Man gets 15 years for massive child porn collection

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 2:05 am < a min read
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A man who was arrested last year with one of the largest child porn collections ever found in Virginia has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The Virginian-Pilot reported (http://bit.ly/2sPy44K) that a federal judge in Norfolk sentenced John Bowen on Tuesday. The 56-year-old Melfa man had as many as 1.7 million images and videos when he was caught. Prosecutors said he also had sex with a child-like doll found in his home.

Bowen was already a registered sex offender. He was previously convicted of molesting a child in 2001. But his public offender said he was not placed on supervised probation or ordered to complete sex offender therapy.

Bowen told the judge at his sentencing that he takes full responsibility for his actions.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

