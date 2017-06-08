Sports Listen

Man gets $425K over police shooting; he wanted $10 million

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 4:07 pm < a min read
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man who sued police after an officer shot him will get a settlement of $425,000.

The Virginian-Pilot confirmed (http://bit.ly/2skbDIt) the settlement Thursday with Norfolk City Attorney Bernard Pishko.

The 34-year-old man who got shot is black. The former officer who shot him is white.

Marius Mitchell had tried to sue the city of Norfolk for $10 million, alleging false arrest and excessive force. But a judge declared a mistrial in April after jurors deadlocked.

Robertson shot Mitchell in 2013, and authorities charged him with dragging a police officer and other counts. A jury acquitted him on all charges in 2015.

Since the incident, Mitchell said he’s racked up $180,000 in medical bills.

He said the city initially offered a $50,000.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

