Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Man killed by deputy…

Man killed by deputy wanted for shooting at man a day prior

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 6:26 pm < a min read
Share

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police say the teenage driver fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy at Milwaukee’s lakefront was a suspect in an exchange of gunfire with a man one day earlier.

Authorities say 19-year-old Terry Williams died Tuesday after he was shot in the head by the Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy on Sunday night. Sheriff’s officials say another deputy was attempting to stop Williams for a traffic violation when Williams drove up a curb along the busy lakefront and was shot by the deputy who was on foot.

One of two passengers in Williams’ SUV was wounded by gunfire. Deputies say a loaded gun was found inside.

Milwaukee police said Wednesday that on Saturday, Williams fired a rifle and struck the car of a man with whom he had exchanged words and gunfire.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Man killed by deputy…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors perform underwater inspection

Today in History

1922: Harding becomes first US president heard on radio

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9840 0.0207 2.80%
L 2020 25.7373 0.0538 4.59%
L 2030 28.8167 0.0941 6.52%
L 2040 31.1006 0.1191 7.46%
L 2050 17.8707 0.0778 8.30%
G Fund 15.3477 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.8994 0.0060 2.57%
C Fund 33.9708 0.1612 8.67%
S Fund 44.2752 0.3133 4.96%
I Fund 28.2322 0.1387 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.