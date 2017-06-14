Man killed by deputy wanted for shooting at man a day prior

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police say the teenage driver fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy at Milwaukee’s lakefront was a suspect in an exchange of gunfire with a man one day earlier.

Authorities say 19-year-old Terry Williams died Tuesday after he was shot in the head by the Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy on Sunday night. Sheriff’s officials say another deputy was attempting to stop Williams for a traffic violation when Williams drove up a curb along the busy lakefront and was shot by the deputy who was on foot.

One of two passengers in Williams’ SUV was wounded by gunfire. Deputies say a loaded gun was found inside.

Milwaukee police said Wednesday that on Saturday, Williams fired a rifle and struck the car of a man with whom he had exchanged words and gunfire.