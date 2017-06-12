Sports Listen

Marker to honor couple who fought interracial marriage ban

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A landmark Supreme Court ruling that struck down laws banning interracial marriage is being celebrated in Virginia 50 years later.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe and other officials will dedicate a historical marker Monday commemorating the 1967 ruling and the Virginia couple behind the case.

Richard and Mildred Loving were thrown into jail in 1958 for violating the Virginia’s prohibition on interracial marriage. They fought the law to the U.S. Supreme Court, which struck down Virginia’s law and similar ones in about one-third of the states.

The historical marker is being placed alongside the Richmond building that once housed the Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, which ruled against the Lovings before their U.S. Supreme Court victory.

Mildred Loving died in 2008. Her husband was killed by a drunk driver in 1975.

