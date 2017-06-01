Sports Listen

Maryland House speaker Michael Busch has liver transplant

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 7:35 pm < a min read
BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland Speaker of the House Michael Busch has undergone a liver transplant.

The speaker’s office said in a statement that the 70-year-old Busch had the procedure Thursday at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

Busch’s sister provided the donation.

The speaker’s office says Busch was recently diagnosed with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Busch said in an interview Wednesday with The Capital of Annapolis (http://bit.ly/2rgOLbw ) said his health had gotten worse in recent weeks. He attributed his recent health problems to medication for skin cancer.

Busch says his doctors expect recovery will take seven weeks. His adult daughters will spend the next few months at home with him and his wife.

Busch, a Democrat, is the longest serving speaker in Maryland history.

