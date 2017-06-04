Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Mattis: US and allies…

Mattis: US and allies ‘don’t scare’ in face of IS attacks

By ROBERT BURNS June 4, 2017 8:39 pm < a min read
Share

SYDNEY (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the United States and its allies are not intimidated by Islamic State violence.

In remarks at the opening of U.S.-Australian talks in Sydney, Mattis said the allies are united in their resolve to defend against IS.

He did not mention the latest deadly attack in London, but he said IS is wrong to think that by perpetrating violence, it can “scare us.”

Mattis said: “We don’t scare.”

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

He and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are holding talks with their Australian counterparts.

Related Topics
Defense News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Mattis: US and allies…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates National Egg Day with day-old chics

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.