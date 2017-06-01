Sports Listen

Trending:

New diagnosis for VANavy revamps pay & promotions rubrikFormer WWE exec leads SBA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » May, Corbyn clash over…

May, Corbyn clash over Brexit plans with UK vote a week away

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 11:59 am 1 min read
Share

LONDON (AP) — The top contenders in Britain’s upcoming election agreed Thursday that Brexit is coming, but clashed over how best to wiggle out of the European Union.

Prime Minister Theresa May told supporters in northern England that Britain’s vote nearly one year ago to leave the EU bloc will make a wealth of new opportunities available — if voters leave her in charge after the June 8 vote.

“If they do, I am confident that we can fulfill the promise of Brexit together and build a Britain that is stronger, fairer and even more prosperous than it is today,” May said.

She spoke as recent opinion surveys suggest her Conservative Party’s once commanding lead over Labour has been shrinking in recent days.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

May has stuck to her strategy of trying to focus attention on Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, saying that he is unfit to helm Britain’s Brexit negotiations when they begin in earnest later this month.

“He doesn’t believe in Britain,” she said in a blistering attack. “He doesn’t have a plan. He doesn’t have what it takes.”

May has faced some criticism for declining to directly debate Corbyn or any of the smaller party leaders.

Corbyn used a rally in Basildon, in southeastern England, to say that May and the Conservatives are putting Britain’s economy at risk by taking an unnecessarily hard line toward the EU over Brexit terms, which may lead to a breakdown in talks.

He said leaving the EU without a replacement trade deal in place would be the worst possible outcome that could lead to a loss of high-paying British jobs.

“That would mean slapping tariffs on the goods we export — an extra 10 percent on cars — with the risk that key manufacturers would leave for the European mainland, taking skilled jobs with them,” he said.

The true impact of cutting EPA's budget.
Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » May, Corbyn clash over…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope undergoes testing for space environment

Today in History

1812: James Madison asks Congress to declare War on the United Kingdom

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9261 0.0060 2.24%
L 2020 25.6005 0.0130 3.69%
L 2030 28.5857 0.0211 5.24%
L 2040 30.8092 0.0262 6.00%
L 2050 17.6802 0.0168 6.69%
G Fund 15.3354 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8967 0.0184 1.75%
C Fund 33.5487 -0.0101 7.16%
S Fund 43.0305 0.0296 5.78%
I Fund 28.1212 0.1036 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.