Mayor seeks climate job instead of 3rd term, blames Trump

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017 3:03 pm < a min read
HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey mayor says she’ll focus on climate change rather than running for a third term in office because of President Donald Trump.

Hoboken (HOH’-boh-kehn) Mayor Dawn Zimmer announced her decision not to run on Tuesday. The Democratic mayor says she wants to “take a new role working more directly” on climate change after the Republican president pulled the country out of the Paris climate accord.

Zimmer has focused on projects to protect Hoboken from storms. The town is just across the Hudson River from New York and was heavily damaged by storm surge during Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

Zimmer says she has no position lined up. She endorsed Hoboken councilman Ravinder Bhalla to replace her in this fall’s election.

Trump says leaving the climate agreement was “a reassertion of America’s sovereignty.”

