McAuliffe headed to Europe for 13-day trade mission

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Terry McAuliffe is headed to Europe for a nearly two-week trade mission.

McAuliffe’s office said in a statement that the governor will be in Europe from Sunday through the end of the month. He’ll be meeting with senior business executives in France, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Ireland, Germany, the United Kingdom and Belgium.

He also plans to attend the Paris Air Show and host three receptions showcasing Virginia.

It’s the governor’s 28th trade and marketing mission.