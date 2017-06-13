Sports Listen

Merkel’s party wins deal for 3-way coalition in German state

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 1:51 pm < a min read
BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative party says it has reached an agreement with a pro-business ally and the traditionally left-leaning Greens to form a government in Germany’s northernmost state.

The deal in Schleswig-Holstein follows a state election last month and comes ahead of Germany’s Sept. 24 national vote. Merkel is seeking a fourth term and her Christian Democrats hope to escape their national “grand coalition” with the main center-left party, the Social Democrats.

One option could be a three-way coalition with the Free Democrats and the Greens like the one emerging in Schleswig-Holstein. Only the Greens were also in the state’s outgoing government, which was led by the Social Democrats.

News agency dpa reported that the regional conservative leader, Daniel Guenther, said Tuesday: “We have agreed on all points.”

