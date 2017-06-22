Sports Listen

Mexican president dismisses spying, wants fast investigation

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 9:28 pm < a min read
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto says he wants a rapid investigation into reports of high-tech spying against journalists and human rights defenders, while he dismisses allegations that his government was responsible.

In his first public comments since the allegations broke this week, Pena Nieto says it is easy to blame the government for spying, but none of the alleged victims can show proof they were harmed.

He said Thursday that he, too, has received emails from unknown senders.

The University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab, an internet watchdog group, said this week that spyware produced by Israel’s NSO Group was used to target people who were investigating or critical of Mexico’s government. It said there is no conclusive proof of government involvement, but noted the software was sold only to governments.

