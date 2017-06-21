Sports Listen

Trending:

Are you getting a buyout from EPA?Bigger DoD pay raise in the works?Shulkin: Bold change at VA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Mexico probes spyware attacks…

Mexico probes spyware attacks on journalists, activists

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 11:25 am < a min read
Share

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican prosecutors have opened an investigation into the reported targeting of journalists, lawyers and activists with spyware sold exclusively to governments.

The Attorney General’s Office says it will probe possible crimes of intercepting private communications and illegally accessing computing equipment.

A statement Wednesday says prosecutors will seek to analyze the targeted cellphone numbers and identify the source of the spyware attacks. They will also contact the providers of the technology for information on which government entities have acquired it.

The University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab reported this week that the spyware had been used to target people who were investigating or criticizing the government at the time.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

It said Mexican government agencies were the “likely” culprits but added there was no conclusive proof. The government denied carrying out illegal surveillance.

Related Topics
Government News Media News Technology News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Mexico probes spyware attacks…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis receives Excellence in Public Service award

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution ratified

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 -0.0246 2.80%
L 2020 25.7137 -0.0705 4.59%
L 2030 28.7622 -0.1281 6.52%
L 2040 31.0258 -0.1640 7.46%
L 2050 17.8179 -0.1084 8.30%
G Fund 15.3544 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9726 0.0376 2.57%
C Fund 33.9347 -0.2275 8.67%
S Fund 43.7503 -0.4261 4.96%
I Fund 28.1181 -0.2080 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.