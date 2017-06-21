Mexico probes spyware attacks on journalists, activists

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican prosecutors have opened an investigation into the reported targeting of journalists, lawyers and activists with spyware sold exclusively to governments.

The Attorney General’s Office says it will probe possible crimes of intercepting private communications and illegally accessing computing equipment.

A statement Wednesday says prosecutors will seek to analyze the targeted cellphone numbers and identify the source of the spyware attacks. They will also contact the providers of the technology for information on which government entities have acquired it.

The University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab reported this week that the spyware had been used to target people who were investigating or criticizing the government at the time.

It said Mexican government agencies were the “likely” culprits but added there was no conclusive proof. The government denied carrying out illegal surveillance.