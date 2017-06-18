Sports Listen

Milwaukee Sheriff Clarke rejects Homeland Security position

By The Associated Press June 18, 2017 12:35 pm < a min read
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security says Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is no longer a candidate for a position in the agency.

The conservative firebrand said last month he was taking a job as an assistant secretary at the DHS. But Craig Peterson, a political adviser to Clarke, said in a statement that the sheriff notified DHS Secretary John Kelly late Friday that he “had rescinded his acceptance of the agency’s offer” to join DHS.

Clarke is known for his vocal support of President Donald Trump. The tough-talking sheriff says he “believes his skills could be better utilized to promote the President’s agenda in a more aggressive role.”

A DHS spokesman said by email Sunday that Clarke is no longer being considered for a position within DHS, though the agency had never confirmed Clarke’s appointment.

The Washington Post first reported on Clarke’s decision.

