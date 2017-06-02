Sports Listen

Trending:

New diagnosis for VANavy revamps pay & promotions rubrikFormer WWE exec leads SBA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Missing vet's body found…

Missing vet’s body found in car at Washington VA hospital

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 3:21 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities are investigating the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Washington after a missing veteran’s body was found in a car outside.

WRC-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2qHj9sw ) top hospital officials, Metropolitan police and the city’s medical examiner are questioning the delay in finding the veteran who was reported missing after he didn’t return from a May 15 appointment. The veteran’s sister says she found his body two days later when searching the parking lot herself after the hospital failed multiple requests to find him.

A police report says the veteran was found unconscious. Acting Medical Center Director Larry Connell says the medical examiner is determining the cause of death.

The hospital was already under investigation by the VA Inspector General’s office, which has found key supply shortages and dirty conditions.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

___

Information from: WRC-TV, http://nbcwashington.com

Related Topics
Defense News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Missing vet's body found…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Labor Secretary discusses apprenticeships at Milton Manufacturing

Today in History

1812: James Madison asks Congress to declare War on the United Kingdom

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9541 0.0280 2.80%
L 2020 25.6757 0.0752 4.59%
L 2030 28.7196 0.1339 6.52%
L 2040 30.9804 0.1712 7.46%
L 2050 17.7932 0.1130 8.30%
G Fund 15.3364 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.8818 -0.0149 2.57%
C Fund 33.8068 0.2581 8.67%
S Fund 43.7418 0.7113 4.96%
I Fund 28.1962 0.0750 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.