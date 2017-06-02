Missing vet’s body found in car at Washington VA hospital

WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities are investigating the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Washington after a missing veteran’s body was found in a car outside.

WRC-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2qHj9sw ) top hospital officials, Metropolitan police and the city’s medical examiner are questioning the delay in finding the veteran who was reported missing after he didn’t return from a May 15 appointment. The veteran’s sister says she found his body two days later when searching the parking lot herself after the hospital failed multiple requests to find him.

A police report says the veteran was found unconscious. Acting Medical Center Director Larry Connell says the medical examiner is determining the cause of death.

The hospital was already under investigation by the VA Inspector General’s office, which has found key supply shortages and dirty conditions.

