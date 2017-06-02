Sports Listen

Navy officer who shared military secrets gets 6 years

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 8:48 pm < a min read
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A U.S. Navy officer has been sentenced to six years in prison for revealing military secrets and other crimes.

Media outlets report that Lt. Cmdr. Edward C. Lin was sentenced Friday in a Virginia military court. With the time he has already served, his prison term will last four more years.

The 40-year-old Lin was also dismissed from the Navy.

Lin pleaded guilty last month to mishandling classified information, communicating national defense information and failing to report foreign contacts.

According to his Navy biography, Lin was born in Taiwan, became an American citizen and joined the Navy. He was on the staff of an assistant secretary of the Navy in Washington and was assigned to a unit in Hawaii that flies spy planes.

