New director named for Hampton VA Medical Center

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 2:30 pm < a min read
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — A Veterans Affairs health executive has been named director of the Hampton VA Medical Center.

The appointment of James R. Johnson was announced in a news release late Friday afternoon.

Johnson received a bachelor’s degree from the College of William and Mary and a master’s degree in health administration from the Medical College of Virginia at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Dr. Mark Shelhorse, acting director of the VA’s Mid-Atlantic Health Care Network, says Johnson is expected to start his job in 45 to 60 days.

The Hampton VA has a staff of about 1,800. Its patient growth rate is well above the national average. Building a new health care center in South Hampton Roads is a top priority, but the project has been delayed in Congress.

