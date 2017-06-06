Sports Listen

New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Christie

By MICHAEL CATALINI June 6, 2017 12:19 am < a min read
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey voters will pick their candidates to succeed Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

Polls for Tuesday’s primary are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The winners will go on to compete in the Nov. 7 general election.

Leading Democratic candidate Phil Murphy faces challenges from former Teaneck firefighter Bill Brennan, one-time Clinton administration Treasury official Jim Johnson, state Sen. Ray Lesniak, Assemblyman John Wisniewski (wiz-NOO’-skee) and Tenafly Councilman Mark Zinna.

Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno (gwah-DAHN’-yoh) is the leading Republican candidate. Her rivals are Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, Nutley Commissioner Steve Rogers, Ocean County landscape business owner and actor Joseph “Rudy” Rullo and Atlantic County engineer Hirsh Singh.

