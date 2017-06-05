New Jersey voters on path to picking Christie’s successor

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democrats and Republicans are about to pick their parties’ standard-bearers in races to succeed Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

Polls in Tuesday’s primary are open from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. Voters will also be electing the entire Legislature this year.

New Jersey and Virginia are holding the country’s only two statewide races this year, the first such contests since President Donald Trump was sworn in.

The Republican president has been a factor in the Democratic primary, where the six candidates have jockeyed to position themselves as the strongest opponent to the new administration.

Trump has factored much less so for the two leading Republican candidates, who have barely mentioned the president. But others in the five-person GOP field have embraced Trump.

